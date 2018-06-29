Elliott Sadler comments on OneMain Financial not returning to sponsor him in the same capacity in 2019
Elliott Sadler talks in the media center at Chicagoland about the news that OneMain Financial will not return to sponsor him in 2019 in the same capacity that they have in the past.
