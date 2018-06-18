Justin Allgaier’s hilarious bad luck boxer shorts story
Video Details
Justin Allgaier tells Daryl Motte a hilarious story about a pair of his boxers that immediately became bad luck.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices