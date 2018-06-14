Darrell Waltrip looks back on his time watching Dale Earnhardt Jr. grow into a Cup Series winner
Video Details
Darrell Waltrip talks with Daryl Motte about watching Dale Earnhardt Jr. grow up from a kids into a Cup Series winner.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices