Shannon Spake auctioning items to benefit the Ironman Foundation

Video Details

Check out some of the items that Shannon Spake is auctioning off on Ebay to benefit the Ironman Foundation, and hear her tell the incredible story of Mike Ergo, a marine who ran an entire marathon holding the American Flag, and gave it to Linda Kynoch who lost her son, Corporal Josh Kynoch in battle.

