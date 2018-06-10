Michael Waltrip picks Johnny Sauter to win the Truck title, but has an eye on Noah Gragson
Video Details
Michael Waltrip tells Daryl Motte why he's picking Johnny Sauter to win the Truck title, but is keeping an eye on Noah Gragson.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices