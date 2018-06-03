- Kevin Harvick just getting out of the car. Well, it was a good battle most of the race, Kevin. And then it came down to, do we pit or not? What happened to you guys on the last decision?

- Oh, that decision didn't matter at all. We lost control of the race on pit road when we didn't come off first. So they didn't do anything wrong. We just didn't come out first like we came in. So it's a great car with our Busch Ford. The guys did a great job. I mean, you win some, you lose some. I mean, you're racing against guys like that. And it's going to come down to splitting hairs. And the 78 and 18 were both really good today. And it was a lot of fun racing with them. So I just got to thank everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing and everybody on our Busch Jimmy Johns Ford.