Kevin Harvick on losing lead at pit road: ’You win some, you lose some’ | 2018 POCONO | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR on FOX’s Jamie Little talks with Kevin Harvick on how he lost the lead due to his strategy at pit road.
- Kevin Harvick just getting out of the car. Well, it was a good battle most of the race, Kevin. And then it came down to, do we pit or not? What happened to you guys on the last decision?
- Oh, that decision didn't matter at all. We lost control of the race on pit road when we didn't come off first. So they didn't do anything wrong. We just didn't come out first like we came in. So it's a great car with our Busch Ford. The guys did a great job. I mean, you win some, you lose some. I mean, you're racing against guys like that. And it's going to come down to splitting hairs. And the 78 and 18 were both really good today. And it was a lot of fun racing with them. So I just got to thank everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing and everybody on our Busch Jimmy Johns Ford.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices