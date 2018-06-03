Erik Jones spins and hits the wall after late restart | 2018 POCONO | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Erik Jones spins out and hits the pit wall after a late restart.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Harvick and Almirola have 18-lap better tires than the front row and Kevin Harvick.
[ENGINES REVVING]
MALE ANNOUNCER: Oh, we got one spinning.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Erik Jones. Erik Jones got turned into another car and into the wall. He and Joey Logano may have got together on that restart.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Now the question is going to be how do they score this?
MALE ANNOUNCER: There you see the 20 of Erik Jones way down on the inside.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Yeah, he's getting a push from-- so he jumps out. He's getting a push from the 22. And unfortunately when he jumps out, it looks like the 22's front bumper just clipped his right rear and spun him.
MALE ANNOUNCER: I don't know if Joey was pushing him or not.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Well, I mean pushing him to get to that inside line.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Pushing him around, I think.
MALE ANNOUNCER: And Joey told the spotter, please apologize to the 20.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Yeah.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Didn't mean to get into him like that.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Yeah.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Boy, that almost turned around Ryan Newman as well.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Yeah, Newman got a little damage out of that as well.
MALE ANNOUNCER: Daniel Suarez gets the free pass. Who was it on the last caution? I believe it was wh-- well, let me not check.
[ENGINES REVVING]
