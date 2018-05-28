Kyle Larson pulls off incredible save after spin in turn two | 2018 CHARLOTTE | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Kyle Larson goes for a spin in turn two and pulls off an amazing save.
ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, Larson [INAUDIBLE] turn two around he goes.
[TIRES SQUEALING]
ANNOUNCER 2: I don't think he's going to hit anything. Little bit of damage to that right rear corner of the bumper.
ANNOUNCER 1: Caution, lap 272. I'll take it.
ANNOUNCER 2: Looked to me, Daryl, like he started trying to run that super high line that we saw McMurray running so well.
ANNOUNCER 1: Can't be loose and run up there. He just proved it. Larson was fourth when he went for a spin down in turn one.
ANNOUNCER 2: There he goes all the way to the top. Look at that left rear! Remember how we talked about earlier-- I think it was Matt talked about him getting some kind of wheel hop in the rear [INAUDIBLE], getting into the corner. That was really odd.
ANNOUNCER 1: That's what happened. Look, that cockpit is full of smoke, and look at this car control. Driving, driving, driving, still on the gas.
ANNOUNCER 2: You always know where the wall is. You never lose sight of that.
ANNOUNCER 1: He's lost sight of everything. Look how much smoke is in that car, and he keeps it off the wall. Spins it around.
