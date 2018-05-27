Jimmie Johnson spins into traffic after restart
Video Details
The Coca-Cola Racing Family avoids serious damage as Jimmie Johnson goes for a spin following a restart at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices