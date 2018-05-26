Brad Keselowski wins at Charlotte | 2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Brad Keselowski wins at Charlotte as Tyler Reddick gets up in a big wreck behind him.
