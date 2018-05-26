Daniel Hemric turns Justin Allgaier hard into the wall | 2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Daniel Hemric hooks Justin Allgaier in turn one and sends him hard into the wall and into the path of Jamie McMurray.
