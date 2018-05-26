Kyle Busch spins out on late restart at Charlotte | 2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: Kyle Busch on an alternate strategy from the leaders spins out on a restart, makes contact with Chase Briscoe, and suffers significant damage.
