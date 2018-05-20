Jimmie Johnson helps a friend propose during the prerace ‘Grid Walk’ | 2018 All-STAR RACE | FOX NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson helps his friend propose next to his car during Michael Waltrip's 'Grid Walk.'
