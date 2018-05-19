Johnny Sauter wins at Charlotte | 2018 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Johnny Sauter pulls away on the final restart at Charlotte and goes on to win his third race of the year.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices