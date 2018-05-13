Martin Truex Jr. talks failed strategy against Kevin Harvick: ‘We’re missing something right now’ | 2018 KANSAS | FOX NASCAR
Martin Truex Jr. breaks down his strategy against Kevin Harvick that failed to materialize and brought him a second-place finish at Kansas.
