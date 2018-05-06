- And it is his career best finish on an oval. How would you sum up the day today?

- It was good. I'm proud of everyone on this team-- Scott Graves, the rest of the guys, Stanley. Everyone that makes this happen. You know, we had a little rough start in the first few weeks-- month and a half.

And now, definitely, we're moving in the right direction. So just very proud of this team. Joe Gibbs Racing. TRD engines. Everyone that makes this possible. It's pretty cool to finally get moving in the right direction.

- Right direction indeed. Well done.