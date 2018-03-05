Show Transcript Hide Transcript

ANNOUNCER 1: Here comes the white flag. One lap to go. Sponsored by Credit One Bank.

ANNOUNCER 2: I just don't know what more you could say about this dominant performance, back to back, two in a row. Kevin Harvick's never won three in a row, so next week's going to be very interesting to watch.

ANNOUNCER 1: Class remains in session. Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers, Stewart-Hass Racing, and Ford go to Victory Lane, second week in a row, winning the Penzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

Kevin Harvick leads 214 laps, most ever by a Vegas winner. And Kevin Harvick taking home the checkered flag, as today's Sunoco, fueling victory, 39th career win, tied for 19th all time, with Hall of Famer, Tim Flock and Matt Kenseth.

ANNOUNCER 3: His 100th career NASCAR victory include trucks and then the Saturday series as well. And the celebration ties Tony Stewart for the most wins at Stewart-Haas Racing the 16. And let's go to Victory Lane.

- Well, Tony Stewart just gave him a big congratulations. Kevin, you've had seasons where you haven't led as many laps as you've led these last two weeks. What's it feel like to have a car so dominant two weeks in a row?

- Yeah, just really proud of everybody on our Jimmy Johns Busch Ford for just doing a great job with the race cars. And you know, these last two weeks, we've just hit on what we needed to and really, this stems back to last year when Mile and a Half Program got so much better at the end of the year. And you know, they've done their homework on a number of things.

So just really proud of everybody. You got to think everybody at Stewart-Hass Racing, Jimmy Johns, Busch, Ford, Mobil 1, Outback, Hunt Brothers, Morton Buildings, Textron Off Road, LiftMaster-- everybody who makes his car go around the racetrack.

- Over the three series in NASCAR, trucks, Xfinity, cup, you've now won 100 times. What's that mean to you?

- That's pretty awesome. You know, they kind of brought that to light. I kind of had an idea of where we were, but it all happened so fast over the last couple weeks, it really let's you reminisce about a lot of things that you've done in the sport.

And winning last week, and being able to put some closure on 2001 in Atlanta, and then now, winning 100 races, is something that I never thought I would do. But they're hard to win, I can tell you that. And I've been fortunate to sit-in a lot of good race cars.

- Pretty cool. Well done.

- One more thing. I want to say hi to my wife and son and daughter at home.