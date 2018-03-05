Kyle Larson: ’We’re not too far off from a win’ | 2018 LAS VEGAS | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
Kyle Larson maintains high hopes for a future win on the horizon after his third place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
