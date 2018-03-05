Show Transcript Hide Transcript

JAMIE: Well, NASCAR Goes West kicks off right here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. You might not know Las Vegas is actually rich in racing history, moments like the Caesar's Palace Formula One Grand Prix from the '80s. And even a NASCAR event on a one-mile dirt track here in 1955.

The Mint 400, the great American off-road race, will celebrate its 50th anniversary here in Las Vegas next weekend. Off-road racing is quite possibly the most important piece of the fabric of motorsports in this area, just like it is for Toyota's motorsports program with legendary names like Ivan "Iron Man" Stewart, who was a four-time winner in the iconic event.

And you can't talk about racing history in Las Vegas without mentioning this hallowed ground, the Bullring, which opened back in 1985. Some of NASCAR's biggest stars got their start right here.

The Busch brothers battled their way to the top of the sport by cutting their teeth in their very own backyard. Kyle Busch won right here almost 20 years ago in 1999, exactly 10 years before he became the first Las Vegas native to win a Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

- And John, the thing is, I've raced there on that little Bullring. And I can understand why the Busch boys are so good, because it's a very fast little racetrack. And you've got to have a lot of car control. I can really see where it has brought them right to where they are today.