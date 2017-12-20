Landon & Matt’s NASCAR Christmas Presents: Wildlife stops track activity at Pocono & Fontana

Landon Cassill and Matt Dibenedetto are looking back at some of their favorite moments from the 2017 NASCAR season, like when a fox at Pocono and an owl at Fontana red-flagged all track activity.

