Landon & Matt’s NASCAR Christmas Presents: Ambulance causes calamity on pit road

Landon Cassill and Matt Dibenedetto are looking back at some of their favorite moments from the 2017 NASCAR season, like when an ambulance caused chaos on pit road at Richmond, and nearly caused Matt Kenseth to miss the playoffs.

More NASCAR Videos

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Ambulance causes calamity on pit road

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Ambulance causes calamity on pit road

21 hours ago

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Chip Ganassi clocks Kyle Larson in the head after Michigan win

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Chip Ganassi clocks Kyle Larson in the head after Michigan win

22 hours ago

Landon and Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Did Justin Allgaier have the worst pit stop in history?

Landon and Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Did Justin Allgaier have the worst pit stop in history?

1 day ago

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Using burritos to describe a wreck

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Using burritos to describe a wreck

2 days ago

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Kyle Busch & Joey Logano brawl in Las Vegas

Landon & Matt's NASCAR Christmas Presents: Kyle Busch & Joey Logano brawl in Las Vegas

2 days ago

Kurt Busch signs with Stewart-Haas Racing for fifth consecutive season

Kurt Busch signs with Stewart-Haas Racing for fifth consecutive season

3 days ago

More NASCAR Videos»