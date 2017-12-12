Landon & Matt’s NASCAR Christmas Presents: Using burritos to describe a wreck
Landon Cassill and Matt Dibendetto are looking back at some of their favorite moments from the 2017 NASCAR Season. Up first is Landon explaining how Matt wrecked him at Bristol, using burritos
