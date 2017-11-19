Danica Patrick’s car catches fire after contact with the wall as her full-time racing career comes to an end
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Danica Patrick slides up and hits the wall causing her car to go up in smoke and collecting Kasey Kahne.
More NASCAR Videos
Final takeaways from Martin Truex Jr.'s popular championship victory in Miami
3 hours ago
Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. - Homestead-Miami
3 hours ago
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his championship win in his post-race interview | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
5 hours ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares special moment with Rick Hendrick after his last race | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
5 hours ago
See the full highlights from Martin Truex Jr.'s championship win at Homestead-Miami
5 hours ago
Kyle Busch comes up one spot short of the championship I 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI
5 hours ago
More NASCAR Videos»
20146-20149