William Byron wins the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: William Byron makes a late pass on Elliott Sadler to win the 2017 championship.

More NASCAR Videos

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his championship win in his post-race interview | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his championship win in his post-race interview | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

8 hours ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares special moment with Rick Hendrick after his last race | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares special moment with Rick Hendrick after his last race | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

8 hours ago

See the full highlights from Martin Truex Jr.'s championship win at Homestead-Miami

See the full highlights from Martin Truex Jr.'s championship win at Homestead-Miami

8 hours ago

Matt Kenseth finishes 8th in what is likely his final race | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Matt Kenseth finishes 8th in what is likely his final race | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

9 hours ago

Kyle Busch comes up one spot short of the championship I 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Kyle Busch comes up one spot short of the championship I 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

9 hours ago

Kevin Harvick finishes the year third in the standings | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Kevin Harvick finishes the year third in the standings | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

10 hours ago

More NASCAR Videos»