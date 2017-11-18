Christopher Bell wins the 2017 Truck Series championship I FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Christopher Bell finishes the highest of the Championship 4 to clinch his first career title and the second for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
More NASCAR Videos
Cole Custer dominates to score first career win at Miami | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
1 hr ago
William Byron wins the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
1 hr ago
Regan Smith lists his top 10 NASCAR Cup Series stories of 2017 heading into the season finale
7 hours ago
Danica Patrick to step away from full-time racing after 2018 Daytona and Indy 500
7 hours ago
Christopher Bell wins the 2017 Truck Series championship I FOX NASCAR
22 hours ago
Chase Briscoe scores first career win in BKR's final race | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
22 hours ago
More NASCAR Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED