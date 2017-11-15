Daryl Motte discovers Matt Kenseth’s unique sense of humor the hard way

Matt Kenseth's got a hilarious sense of humor, and Daryl Motte found that out the hard way.

More NASCAR Videos

Kyle Busch: Championship #2 would solidify his legacy

Kyle Busch: Championship #2 would solidify his legacy

6 hours ago

War Room, Part Three: Final picks for the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

War Room, Part Three: Final picks for the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

7 hours ago

Kenny Wallace explains why this is the right time for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire

Kenny Wallace explains why this is the right time for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire

10 hours ago

Daryl Motte discovers Matt Kenseth's unique sense of humor the hard way

Daryl Motte discovers Matt Kenseth's unique sense of humor the hard way

10 hours ago

Radioactive: Phoenix - "That's just storybook. Classic, baby, classic."

Radioactive: Phoenix - "That's just storybook. Classic, baby, classic."

1 day ago

Matt Kenseth Post-Race Interview | 2017 PHOENIX | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Matt Kenseth Post-Race Interview | 2017 PHOENIX | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

1 day ago

More NASCAR Videos»