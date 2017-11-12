Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s parting advice for Alex Bowman

Ahead of his final two Cup starts Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares his advice for Alex Bowman who will take over the No. 88 car for Hendrick Motorsports in 2018.

