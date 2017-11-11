Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks back on 17 years of racing and friendship with Matt Kenseth

As both drivers prepare to retire, Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks back on 17 years of racing and friendship with Matt Kenseth ahead of their final two Cup starts.

