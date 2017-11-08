Aric Almirola will replace Danica Patrick at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018
Stewart-Haas Racing has announced that Aric Almirola will take over the No. 10 from Danica Patrick starting in 2018 with Smithfield Foods as a primary sponsor.
