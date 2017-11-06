Texas Motor Speedway skips pistol celebration in wake of mass shooting

Texas Motor Speedway did not conduct their traditional six shooter celebration after the AAA Texas 500 out of respect for the victims of the shooting in Sutherland Springs.

More NASCAR Videos

Winner's Weekend: Kevin Harvick - Texas

Winner's Weekend: Kevin Harvick - Texas

15 mins ago

Here's how Kevin Harvick was able to pass Martin Truex Jr. for the win at Texas

Here's how Kevin Harvick was able to pass Martin Truex Jr. for the win at Texas

2 hours ago

Highlights from Kevin Harvick's win at Texas Motor Speedway | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Highlights from Kevin Harvick's win at Texas Motor Speedway | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

3 hours ago

Tony Stewart on Kevin Harvick's win: 'It's like dangling meat in front of a tiger'

Tony Stewart on Kevin Harvick's win: 'It's like dangling meat in front of a tiger'

19 hours ago

Kevin Harvick Post-Race Interview | 2017 TEXAS | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Kevin Harvick Post-Race Interview | 2017 TEXAS | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

19 hours ago

Kevin Harvick beats Martin Truex Jr. for 2nd win of the year | 2017 TEXAS

Kevin Harvick beats Martin Truex Jr. for 2nd win of the year | 2017 TEXAS

20 hours ago

More NASCAR Videos»