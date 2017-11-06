Texas Motor Speedway skips pistol celebration in wake of mass shooting
Texas Motor Speedway did not conduct their traditional six shooter celebration after the AAA Texas 500 out of respect for the victims of the shooting in Sutherland Springs.
More NASCAR Videos
Winner's Weekend: Kevin Harvick - Texas
15 mins ago
Here's how Kevin Harvick was able to pass Martin Truex Jr. for the win at Texas
2 hours ago
Highlights from Kevin Harvick's win at Texas Motor Speedway | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
3 hours ago
Tony Stewart on Kevin Harvick's win: 'It's like dangling meat in front of a tiger'
19 hours ago
Kevin Harvick Post-Race Interview | 2017 TEXAS | NASCAR VICTORY LANE
19 hours ago
Kevin Harvick beats Martin Truex Jr. for 2nd win of the year | 2017 TEXAS
20 hours ago
More NASCAR Videos»
20146-20149