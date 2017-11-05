Kyle Larson erupts into flames after hard contact with the wall | 2017 TEXAS
NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Kyle Larson is ok after his car smacks the wall and erupts into flames. It's Larson's third consecutive DNF.
