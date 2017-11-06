Show Transcript Hide Transcript

BROADCASTER: And even worse is the 24 of Dylan Lupton is in between, right now, the 20 and the 22. White flag in the air. One lap to go, presented by Credit One Bank. 7/10 of a second separating one and two. Erik Jones, again, looking for his third win in the Xfinity series in 2017, and looking for the sweep here at Texas. Able to get the win in April, and now comfortably out front. He'll come in front of the grandstands again. The checkered flag goes to Erik Jones in Texas.

PERSON ON RADIO: [INAUDIBLE]

BROADCASTER: 20 year-old is going to do his burnout in front of the crowd.

Erik Jones will race tomorrow. Monster Energy Cup series.

[CHEERING]