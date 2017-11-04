Johnny Sauter wins at Texas | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Johnny Sauter holds off a hard-charging Austin Cindric to win at Texas and clinch a spot in the Championship 4.
