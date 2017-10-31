Joey Logano’s hilarious reason for buying a new Ford GT
Hear Joey Logano's hilarious explanation as to why he purchased a new Ford GT and why he had it specially customized.
More NASCAR Videos
Did Brad Keselowski give up a win at Martinsville by choosing the outside lane?
17 hours ago
Acceptable or unacceptable? NASCAR's most controversial moves
18 hours ago
Radioactive: Martinsville - "What a (expletive) mess that was."
21 hours ago
Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick exchange words after hard racing in Martinsville
21 hours ago
Breaking down Denny Hamlin's controversial move on Chase Elliott
21 hours ago
Joey Logano's hilarious reason for buying a new Ford GT
21 hours ago
More NASCAR Videos»
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!
20146-20149