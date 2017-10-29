NASCAR Truck Series: Noah Gragson clocks first career victory at Martinsville Speedway
Noah Gragson gets by veteran Matt Crafton late and claims a Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock for his first career win
More NASCAR Videos
Breaking down Denny Hamlin's controversial move on Chase Elliott
16 hours ago
Kyle Busch wins in thrilling wreck-filled finish | 2017 MARTINSVILLE
17 hours ago
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott have heated argument after the race | 2017 MARTINSVILLE
17 hours ago
Joey Logano wrecks after contact from Kyle Busch | 2017 MARTINSVILLE
17 hours ago
Kyle Larson spins and slams the inside wall | 2017 MARTINSVILLE
17 hours ago
Martinsville Speedway's first grandfather clock from 1964
17 hours ago
More NASCAR Videos»
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for PrizesPlay Now!
20146-20149