And just like that, Ryan Newman is ready to return to the track.

After a serious wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500, Newman was rushed to the hospital. He was treated and released fewer than 48 hours later, but questions remained regarding his health and future.

The NASCAR RaceDay crew talks with @CoreyLaJoie after what was a busy and emotional week for him following the crash with Ryan Newman in Daytona. pic.twitter.com/ZrbsyoWuAO — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 23, 2020

Before Sunday’s Penzoil 400, Roush Fenway Racing provided an update on Newman.

"We do not have a timetable for Ryan's return. I can tell you that his timetable is that he wants to be back as soon as possible." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

Apparently, Newman is currently receiving treatment and plans to resume racing this year.

And despite his inability to join his fellow teammates on the track, he is still as much a part of the team as before.

"Ryan has already been involved. He's been on the phone with Scott Graves and Ross. He is still very active and involved in the direction of the team." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

As you can imagine, as soon as he’s cleared, Newman will be there in the flesh.

"The minute Ryan is given the green light to be back at the track, even if it's not to race, he will be back here." – @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

Despite the setback, his goals remain the same.

"Ryan's objectives have not changed this year. His goal is to win the 2020 Cup Championship."

– @NewmarkRFR — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 23, 2020

Before he can get back in the car, he will have to be cleared by doctors and NASCAR.

Ross Chastian, a three-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will drive Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Today is about being the best sub I can for Ryan and his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team. Jack and everyone else in this company have been amazing to work with. Gonna go fight hard every lap just like the #RocketMan always does. pic.twitter.com/YhdCNxj0y7 — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) February 23, 2020

And he’s still on everyone’s mind at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.