Six days removed from his Daytona 500 crash, Ryan Newman is itching to get back on the track

And just like that, Ryan Newman is ready to return to the track.

After a serious wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500, Newman was rushed to the hospital. He was treated and released fewer than 48 hours later, but questions remained regarding his health and future.

Before Sunday’s Penzoil 400, Roush Fenway Racing provided an update on Newman.

Apparently, Newman is currently receiving treatment and plans to resume racing this year.

And despite his inability to join his fellow teammates on the track, he is still as much a part of the team as before.

As you can imagine, as soon as he’s cleared, Newman will be there in the flesh.

Despite the setback, his goals remain the same.

Before he can get back in the car, he will have to be cleared by doctors and NASCAR.

Ross Chastian, a three-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will drive Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

And he’s still on everyone’s mind at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.