Ryan Newman’s comeback to racing should be complete in May as he said Sunday that he plans to return to racing when the NASCAR Cup Series season resumes.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver suffered a head injury Feb. 17 in a horrific accident at the end of the Daytona 500. He missed the next three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As NASCAR eyes a potential May 17 return to racing if it can get the necessary government approvals for teams to work in the North Carolina shops and to have races without fans in North Carolina and neighboring states, Newman delivered a bit of much-needed good news in an interview Sunday on FOX prior to the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series virtual race.

“That’s the absolute plan for sure,” Newman said about returning to racing in the next Cup event. “I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal and look forward to being back in the seat for sure.”

When we go back racing, @RyanJNewman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 6 machine! pic.twitter.com/NVtTSklvnI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2020

Newman left the hospital just two days after the accident and was in the Phoenix Raceway garage less than three weeks later. It had been expected that he would return by late May — if not weeks earlier — as he appeared himself ready to get in the car once doctors would allow.

“It’s a great to be alive,” Newman said at Phoenix. “After looking at my car, it’s a miracle. I’m just lucky.”

Newman is waiting on medical approval to race. According to NASCAR, he has yet to receive it. Typically that requires Newman to get approval from the doctors who are treating him.

“We share Ryan’s enthusiasm in his return to the track,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race.”

It is expected that Newman would get a waiver to be eligible for the championship despite missing three races as the NASCAR rules require a driver to attempt to qualify or race in each event during the season.

Ross Chastain filled in for Newman on the three races he missed.

I’m happy Ryan is returning to the No. 6 when NASCAR resumes. He has a wonderful team around him and it’ll be great to see him back competing. Thanks to Jack, RFR and all their sponsors for letting me keep his seat warm while he was making his recovery. — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) April 26, 2020

A bar in the top of the roll cage called the “Newman bar” potentially helped save Newman’s life, as his car was hit by Corey LaJoie’s in the driver-side door while Newman’s car was upside-down. Many parts and pieces for safety in the cars are the result of something NASCAR saw after an accident that would make the car safer, and the Newman bar was the result of recommendations after his previous airborne crashes.

“There’s a little bit of irony there, but I also have to give some credit to [Dale] Earnhardt and [Richard] Petty, because there’s also the Earnhardt bar and the Petty bar that you know about that all tie together and are a big part of what the innovation over time with crashes and accidents that have happened to make the race cars safer,” Newman said Sunday.

“I’m truly blessed.”