Noah Gragson wins NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Noah Gragson won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Friday night at Kansas Speedway, starting from the pole and leading 128 of the 167 laps.

Driving Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota, the 19-year-old Gregson took the lead when Myatt Snider ran out of fuel with six laps remaining.

Gragson won for the first time this season and the second in the series. The Las Vegas driver swept the first two stages after starting from the pole for the second week in a row.

Car owner Kyle Busch overcame late contact with Stewart Friesen to finish second, 1.558 seconds back.

Gragson was the first of the leaders to pit lane with 33 laps to go and replaced all four tires. Friesen and Busch changed two tires and were unable to hold off Gragson.

Friesen was third, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton, Cody Coughlin, Grant Enfinger, Brandon Jones and Justin Haley. Nemechek started the race in the rear for an unapproved adjustment but moved into the 10 after the first 10 laps.