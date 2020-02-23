As they say, “haters gon’ hate,” especially when you’re winning. But are those same “haters” ready to put their money where their mouth is?

Indeed, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch won the Las Vegas Truck Series on Friday night, extending his victory streak to seven consecutive Truck Series races — and fellow Cup driver Kyle Larson had something to say about it:

— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) February 22, 2020

Dictionary time! “Cherry-picking” is defined as the action or practice of choosing and taking only the most beneficial or profitable items or opportunities. And Larson apparently thought that applied to Busch’s success, since, as a Cup driver, “Rowdy” is limited to five Truck races a year — races he gets to pick.

But a former foe turned friend has Busch’s back.

Be a good time for you to build some trucks! #notthateasy https://t.co/VGD3QyDLQA — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020

And then, Kevin Harvick did a little bit more…

I like this so let’s make this fun. I’ll put up a $50,000 bounty for any full time cup driver who races a truck and can beat @KyleBusch in his next 4 races. #gameon https://t.co/BRjLCTxFJQ — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020

Harvick is not the only one in on the action. Marcus Lemonis – CEO of Gander Outdoors, the Truck Series title sponsor – joined the party soon after.

Meanwhile, nothing was shaking Busch’s confidence.

So what do I get if no one can do it? https://t.co/4F1iyDcnLq — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 22, 2020

You can’t be too disappointed if Busch remains undefeated. If he wins, others will win along with him.

The funds wagered on his victory will be given to the Bundle of Joy Fund – an organization founded by him and his wife – that helps couples who need fertility treatments to conceive.

The four chances are as follows: Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14, Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 20, Texas Motor Speedway on March 27 and Kansas Speedway on May 30.

The rules are simple:

Gotta be fair and square. First FULL TIME CUP driver to beat him. Can’t wreck him, and everything has to be fair as in any other race. Good friendly fun!!! https://t.co/SgO2MabpJK — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) February 22, 2020

Harvick wasn’t the only one taking this seriously.

Coca-Cola wanted in, urging Daytona 500 winner and Busch’s teammate Denny Hamlin to accept the challenge.

You bet.. as long as @KyleBusch doesn’t sabotage my truck https://t.co/B1tzEigrYg — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 22, 2020

Challenge: Accepted.

Hey @CocaColaRacing. Got a new energy drink you’d like to advertise on a Truck? https://t.co/UERiyVmKr8 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 22, 2020

But sometimes, being teammates has its advantages…

Kyle after he enters Denny in a race for the win and half the bounty. https://t.co/YEL23m6CSu pic.twitter.com/bf0BMw9ThP — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 22, 2020

We’re only kidding. This is serious.

Teammate loyalties mean nothing.

“Smoked him”?? I shoulda moved u but let u win your charity race. It’s on next time! https://t.co/HYbXbCypt8 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 22, 2020

And you already know, if it happens on social media, everyone will hear about it.

Find me a truck twitterverse. https://t.co/e9PBLPTuWP — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) February 22, 2020

Now they’re kickin’…

Glad I’m running full time cup this year… I have some more incentive these next few truck races 😎 — Timmy Hill (@TimmyHillRacer) February 22, 2020

We’re picking up steam…

Lighting the fire up pulling the old jig out at RCR let’s build a truck @RCRracing https://t.co/O3KNpQog6v — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) February 22, 2020

We’re loving it!

How can I make a run at this? — landon cassill (@landoncassill) February 22, 2020

Kyle, your winning ways have started something special.

We can’t wait until March 14.