Race fans are in for a treat this weekend, beginning Saturday night on FOX Sports 1.

See you at 7p ET! Watch an Atlanta classic along with us. #NASCARonFS1 https://t.co/TendxfPlNw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 28, 2020

The 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway represented the fourth race of the 2001 NASCAR Winston Cup Series.

One of the most memorable races in history is about to start on @FS1. ATL 2001 @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/U6aZvYE6AZ — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) March 28, 2020

Atlanta took place less than a month after the 2001 Daytona 500, one of the more somber events in NASCAR history, after a collision on the final lap of the race claimed the life of legendary driver Dale Earnhardt.

Stepping in to replace Earnhardt for Richard Childress Racing was a rookie named Kevin Harvick, making just his third start.

Shortly after the engines revved, there was an in-race tribute to the late Earnhardt.

Remembering Dale Earnhardt under caution on lap No. 3. pic.twitter.com/u2CEmuC8Dk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 28, 2020

Immediately after the tribute, an epic race ensued.

