Keselowski becomes first repeat winner on Xfinity Series

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) Brad Keselowski became the first repeat winner on the Xfinity Series this season, taking the rain-delayed race Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup driver has 38 Xfinity victories, also winning the rain-delayed Phoenix race in March.

Keselowski driver won in overtime after the yellow flag came out for debris on the track with two laps remaining in the scheduled 200-lap race. He took off in Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford on a restart with two laps remaining and held off Cole Custer.

Article continues below ...

Christopher Bell was third, followed by Ty Dillon and points leader Elliott Sadler.

Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 93 laps and the first two stages of the race, wrecked with 38 laps to go after an aggressive move on a restart. The Cup star tried to take the inside line on a restart and his tires got stuck in the grass, causing his car to spin into Chase Briscoe.

—

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org