No. 4 Ford driver Kevin Harvick has done it again!

Harvick headed to victory lane on Sunday after winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, marking his third No. 1 finish in Atlanta, tying him with Chip Ganassi racer Kurt Busch for second-most wins behind future Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson.

“This has been an impressive day. Kevin Harvick was strong at times, but he and Rodney Childers had to work very hard to get their car back to the front. And I give Kevin a lot of credit for how hard he pushed to take the lead away from Kyle Busch.”

The 44-year old Harvick is the second-oldest driver to win at Atlanta, only behind NASCAR legend Dale Earnheart.

“And pay a tribute to Dale Earnheart. I have a feeling every time he wins here Mike, this is going to be something we’re going to see out of Kevin Harvick.”

Just like in 2001 and 2018, @KevinHarvick holds three fingers out the window to honor Dale Earnhardt. pic.twitter.com/9QLoxjWsLn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

The 51st career victory for Harvick is on the track where he earned his original first place finish, and Atlanta Motor Speedway holds a special place in his heart – for a number of reasons.

“Obviously, first win came for me here in Atlanta, and this is just a race track that I’ve taking a liking to, and you always come back and have those memories. And now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnheart did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special.”

No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro driver Jeb Burton called it.

I believe the 4 car will win today. — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) June 7, 2020

But the race was far from easy for Harvick, and he really didn’t dominate the track until the end.

Most of the day, Martin Truex Jr. lead the pack, finishing first in Stage 1 and Stage 2. He now has 40 career wins and eight more stage wins than any other driver, but the biggest victory of the day eluded him.

Stage 1: MTJ

Stage 2: MTJ

Stage 3: ??? https://t.co/vXRvfGZWF7 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

The Oval presented its challenges for a few other drivers on the track, including 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion William Byron and two Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Byron was the first car to struggle early, as heavy traffic pushed him into the wall.

“Clearly, he went into turn three – William Bryon in that 24 car – and it just goes up the racetrack. Pretty sure that’s a right rear tire that’s down. Of course, that could be a left rear tire also. And at these speeds he’s lucky to get away with that little damage.”

Here's the issue and damage for William Byron. He's now multiple laps down. pic.twitter.com/EqaHPZa27U — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

Then, before the end of Stage 1, Ford Mustang No. 38 driver John Hunter Nemechek found trouble and spun out.

“It actually started way back in the middle of the corner … as he just gets up about not even a half car-length and the car comes around. He also didn’t have a lot of air coming to the front and over the car to create downforce because there was a car right infront of him.”

John Hunter Nemechek goes around. pic.twitter.com/QzRM3IznGK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

The next wreck, Nemechek caused the problem as he forced his very own teammate – No. 34 Ford driver Michael McDowell – off the track.

“I believe that that was the 38 of John Hunter Nemechek that tried to squeeze to the inside. He made a little contact with the left rear, and if he didn’t make contact, he definitely pushed the air to the left rear to force that car to go around.”

Michael McDowell goes around racing his teammate, John Hunter Nemechek. pic.twitter.com/4U2iOpXKmh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

It was just a tough day all around for the No. 38 Ford driver.

.@JHNemechek is still struggling with the handling in his No. 38 @YanmarAmerica Ford Mustang. He pit under green for 4 tires with an air pressure adjustment, fuel and a wedge adjustment. pic.twitter.com/JRxO3OcmeY — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) June 7, 2020

Before the race, the drivers acknowledged the events in recent weeks that have highlighted the racism and injustice still in our world and what we need to do as a nation to create positive change.

“It is all of our responsibility to no longer be silent. Let’s commit to making that journey together. Our differences should not divide us – it is or love for all mankind that will unite us, as we work together to make real change.”

Another significant moment today. Bubba Wallace wearing a “I Can’t Breathe/ #blacklivesmatter shirt pic.twitter.com/tXAq8qW2ta — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) June 7, 2020

And our Race Hub Crew shared a clip from driver of the No. 54 Toyota Tundra Bubba Wallace, as he expressed his views on the current climate.

We stand with you Bubba.

“I’ll never know what it’s like to walk in Bubba’s shoes or the shoes of anyone who has experienced racism, but I do know, I can be better. We can do better to create positive change. I’ve been in NASCAR for more than 25 years, and when people are in pain and our world is in crisis, our community doesn’t take that lightly and wants to do their part to help. But we need to step up now, more than we ever have in the past.”

"We are listening. We are learning. We are ready for change."- Jeff Gordon pic.twitter.com/640QuG2Rwa — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

On the track, 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Daniel Suarez shared his sentiments on the current state of our world.

“In today’s world being not racist is not enough … the reality that we will let the black community work on this by themselves – the change is never going to happen. We have to work together. We have to be anti-racist to be able to help them and work together to make a better world and a better country for everyone.”

And today, the national anthem was sung by 12-year old Keedron Bryant, who touched many hearts when he posted a song following the death of George Floyd.

12-year-old Keedron Bryant, whose powerful song “I Just Wanna Live” went viral following the death of George Floyd, will perform the national anthem before today's Cup Series race at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/WrAcqJ3IF8 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 7, 2020

