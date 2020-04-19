We’re back for round four of the iRacing Pro Series Invitational at virtual Richmond Raceway!

You can follow all the action starting at 1 pm ET on FOX and FS1.

With a big lineup of drivers racing this week, who have you got winning it all?

Our very own NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass’ pick might surprise you.

I am going to go with a little bit of an upset, Kyle Busch this week. https://t.co/i2T2BGRFRV — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 19, 2020

We already have creativity points on the board for NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie, and we’re dying to know which fit he will be rocking from home today while racing in his rig.

He has so many options!

Choose your video game character. I’ll be trying to race my way into the @NASCARONFOX ProInvitational tomorrow. Wish me eLuck. @TeamDrydene pic.twitter.com/m1ekcHQ7iM — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile Bob Pockrass caught up with week two winner NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Timmy Hill to discuss his career in NASCAR, the eNASCAR win and his goals for the future.

“It’s allowed me to grow my career at a quiet pace – under the radar, and when I do achieve success it’s a bigger story,” said Hill. “One of these years I’d love to really showcase my ability … it’s fun to showcase my talent in iRacing.”

.@TimmyHillRacer talks about milk celebrations, driving for an underfunded team, his 12-year-old steering wheel and more. Light Conversations with @bobpockrass » https://t.co/0uBta2EVtj pic.twitter.com/t8zOXcs63z — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

Pockrass is here to answer all your fan questions ahead of today’s race!

On the track we’re off to a bit of a rocky start with our in-race analyst Clint Bowyer missing the qualifying round – the reason why might surprise you:

“I had to go to the bathroom, I got up and I missed qualifying,” said Bowyer. “The bathroom is a long way away here in the studio.”

When you miss qualifying because you had to use the bathroom. 😂 @ClintBowyer | #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/woeqMbdHog — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

We kicked it off with an invocation from coach Joe Gibbs, founder of the team Joe Gibbs Racing, which has won five NASCAR Cup Series championships.

Coach Joe Gibbs delivers the invocation. pic.twitter.com/2XiSZAQi5m — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

And a national anthem brought to you by country singer Rascal Flatts.

Green means go! The race has begun as virtual Richmond!

RETWEET IF YOU'RE WATCHING! WE ARE GREEN FOR THE #PROINVITATIONALSERIES ON FOX AND FS1. pic.twitter.com/sDHqBn200z — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

And folks, we have our first caution of the day on lap 31. Ross Chastain “The Watermelon Man” wrecks and takes a few drivers out, including our very own Clint Bowyer.

We’re hoping he doesn’t rage quit on us this week!

Well, if Bowyer didn’t want to then, he might now – it seems whenever there’s a wreck involving Cup Series Driver Bubba Wallace, he takes Clint along with him.

Bubba tries to to to the inside and makes contact with Bowyer, spinning him out.

Even for drivers that aren’t wrecking, they aren’t having the easiest time on the track. The youngest winner in two of NASCAR’s three top divisions, Joey Logano, is struggling to adjust to driving in a rig.

“I think the hardest part is that you’re used to feeling what the car is doing through the seat of your pants. It’s hard for me to feel that, and you’re usually adjust and modulate your steering and throttle through that. That’s been the most challenging part for me.”

We’ve also got a first-time driver in our midst – the third winningest driver in Xfinity Series history with 47 wins, Kevin Harvick also known as “Happy Harvick” is living up to his name, staying in good spirits despite his issues on the track.

“Well it was going good, and the first time I got my Skype running over here, it went into my headphones. I drove off the racetrack, drove over three or four of them, caused a little bit of damage to my car … but we’re having fun man. this is my first time, and I’m just glad I can keep up.”

Unfortunately our guy Bowyer’s day is done, and while his car’s engine might have stopped running, that doesn’t mean he won’t keep the content flowing.

“This just in buddy: It looks like we’ve lost the motor. She has expired – dead in the water.”

He may be done for the day, but he's still giving us TV GOLD.@ClintBowyer | @JeffGordonWeb pic.twitter.com/2Ja6YszNoo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

Even our top performers are having their fair share of difficulties today. NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece, who has finished in the top 10 at every iRacing event this season, spins out after crowding Matt DiBenedetto.

Thankfully, no damage was done.

Stay tuned for more updates.