The 10 most iconic car numbers in NASCAR history

In search of No. 1 … in NASAR iconic car numbers.

Here’s a hint: It’s not No. 1.

In thinking of the most iconic numbers, thoughts ranged from how recognizable the number is to the number of wins to the famous drivers who wheeled those cars.

So, here is one person’s view of the 10 most iconic numbers in NASCAR:

10. No. 8

Joe Weatherly won 20 races in a No. 8 car for owner Bud Moore, but only one driver has a book that is titled “Driver No. 8” and that’s Dale Earnhardt Jr., who won 17 times with that number. Although he changed numbers after leaving Hendrick Motorsports, he is still identified with the No. 8 more than anything else. His other number was …

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was given the No. 8 from the old IMS pylon. #nascar pic.twitter.com/OvUsJTfHKH — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 22, 2017

9. No. 88

This was Earnhardt’s number for his last 10 seasons, but this number has storied history with Buck Baker, Darrell Waltrip and Dale Jarrett. This number has a serious resume with DiGard Racing, Robert Yates Racing and Hendrick Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt’s No. 88 car commanded nearly $1 million per race from sponsors, pushing his driver salary to the top of the charts https://t.co/HSoAwcO2cS pic.twitter.com/PgB41Lxbse — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) February 24, 2018

8. No. 6

Mark Martin won 35 times with this number that was a staple at Roush Racing, but has a lengthy history with Marshall Teague and Cotton Owens as owners and drivers. David Pearson (driving for Owens) won with it 27 times, three fewer than his number of wins in the …

Matt Kenseth has a funny story about Mark Martin and the No. 6. pic.twitter.com/jyeF2woyN9 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 25, 2018

7. No. 17

Pearson won 30 times with this number driving for Holman-Moody and Darrell Waltrip won 15 times with it as a driver/owner. But just as many people currently know the No. 6 as a Roush number, this No. 17 is most recently connected with Roush. And for good reason – Matt Kenseth won 24 times in a No. 17 car.

6. No. 11

The car number with the most wins at 218. Cale Yarborough (55), Ned Jarrett (49), Darrell Waltrip (43), Denny Hamlin (38) all made serious noise in the No. 11 car, whose first win came with Parnelli Jones and then the next 11 with Junior Johnson. Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt also won in a No. 11.

Denny Hamlin unveils his No. 11 Toyota Darrell Waltrip tribute he’ll run at Darlington. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JVE8NVPexn — Pat DeCola (@Pat_DeCola) June 21, 2019

5. No. 2

The iconic No. 2 Miller schemes elevated this number. Oh, and Dale Earnhardt won the first of his seven titles in the No. 2 car.

Even while waiting for qualifying, the No. 2 Miller Genuine Draft Ford looks boss. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yFxxYbwMqE — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) September 2, 2017

4. No. 24

This is the only number on this list that had only one driver who won. Some guy named Jeff Gordon.

To tell the story of the No. 24 car is to tell the history of Jeff Gordon.@AlanCavanna | #RaceHub pic.twitter.com/MVBvID2cHx — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 27, 2019

3. No. 21

The Wood Brothers No. 21 car has seen 18 different drivers win races. David Pearson has the most at 43. There is just something about the 21 and its font and the red-and-white scheme that oozes NASCAR history.

2. No. 43

The Petty Blue and No. 43 is synonymous with NASCAR. Richard Petty won 194 races in this car number, which has 199 wins total.

Richard Petty took a spin in his old No. 43 at Darlington. Via @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/iKRgzwZN2j — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 4, 2017

1. No. 3

Some might argue that the 43 is more iconic, but the angled No. 3 seems to have a way that stirs peoples emotions and signifies a “don’t mess with me” aura. Dale Earnhardt won 67 races and six championships driving the No. 3.