For the third time in five years, Denny Hamlin emerged victorious at the Daytona 500 on Monday.

In what was an otherwise calm race, chaos ensued in the final laps, punctuated by this crash involving Ryan Newman:

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Here is an update on Newman’s status from NASCAR:

NASCAR provides an update on Ryan Newman. pic.twitter.com/rZpVKyKeRt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 18, 2020

We will provide more updates on Newman’s status as they become available.

Relive the rest of the race with our live coverage below:

Sunday at the 2020 Daytona 500 was rained out after just 20 laps, meaning there was a lot of racing left to do on President’s Day.

NO RAIN IN SIGHT. It's MonDay(tona) in Florida! Walk the grid with #HotPass. What do you wanna see?? https://t.co/J7ct5UHocf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who claimed pole position for Sunday’s start, held the lead at the restart, followed by Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

Take a ride with us into the infield at @DISupdates. pic.twitter.com/IE40GKCibH — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

But Jimmie Johnson led the field pre-race with a lap of honor, in what is mostly likely his final Daytona 500.

Everyone was showing him love today.

Fans are writing messages of encouragement on @JimmieJohnson's garage window ❤️ Reply with what you would say to Jimmie and we'll write our favorites on his window! pic.twitter.com/cJKEUOJ1t4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

Along with his daughter, who seems ready to follow in her father’s footsteps.

She’s trying her best to convince me 😂 but I’m the one strapping in at 4pm on @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/budVAAAJz3 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 17, 2020

Right before the race, we got a personal tour of the grid walk, courtesy of NASCAR on FOX:

And a one-of-a-kind aerial view of the track, too!

Finally, it was time – again. The sun was out, the engines were hot.

As President @realDonaldTrump said yesterday … "Gentleman, start your engines.” The Daytona 500 restarts NOW! pic.twitter.com/yDPx8inN4R — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 17, 2020

Green meant go!

We weren’t kidding when we said total coverage.

Why watch from the outside when we could go inside?

Ride along with @CocaColaRacing drivers Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon. pic.twitter.com/axUP240IQ5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

We had our first crash on Lap 59 – William Byron spun on the backstretch.

William Byron slides across the grass and into the wall. pic.twitter.com/ZISlUDLdru — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

Oh, that was a big one.

Thankfully, he was okay, aside from the normal frustration.

Tough one to get over but no sense in dwelling. We will be ready for Las Vegas 👊🏼 — William Byron (@WilliamByron) February 17, 2020

Back on the track, Chase Elliot won Stage 1.

Chase Elliott wins Stage 1. @CocaColaRacing's Joey Logano is P4. pic.twitter.com/VQ7cpl0BTg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

There was trouble in the back straightaway for Quin Houff and BJ McLeod in the early part of Stage 2.

But crashes weren’t the only thing that caused damage on the track.

Harvick has some rear bumper damage. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2020

Hamlin said his car was a little loose and he was told the debris on his grille (now gone) could have had an impact on the balance of the car. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2020

And that completed Stage 2.

Denny Hamlin held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Logano to finish in front with 70 laps to go.

.@CocaColaRacing's Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2. Joey Logano is P12. pic.twitter.com/LoiTGaMFmk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

The final stage did not get off to the best start for Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. runs over a gas can. pic.twitter.com/DIFOtLFcni — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

Luckily, only the gas suffered damage.

Meanwhile, other drivers put the pedal to the metal early in the final stage, with Kyle Busch taking the lead.

But it wasn’t for long.

.@KyleBusch loses his help, and here comes @keselowski! The No. 2 is out front at Daytona! pic.twitter.com/EHQzkcIuPT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2020

And there was a penalty.

Stenhouse must do pass-through for passing below yellow line. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2020

The problems didn’t stop there for Stenhouse.

Erik Jones gets into the back of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pic.twitter.com/QMZzlyjorM — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

As the end neared, a veteran found his opportunity to take over.

The laps are ticking down. @CocaColaRacing's Joey Logano is out front. pic.twitter.com/tGYFpGnigV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

With 19 laps to go, Kyle Busch lost power.

But shortly after, there was a big BOOM.

Jimmie Johnson, former leader Keselowki, Kurt Busch, Almirola, Wallace and Johnson were all impacted by the crash.

Somehow, Clint Bowyer navigated through unscathed.

Clint Bowyer juuuuuuuuuuuust make it through. Wow. pic.twitter.com/4QPEQQoTjS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

As did Kevin Harvick.

But others were not as lucky.

"The roulette wheel spins and it grabs your number." Yeah … that's Daytona. pic.twitter.com/UOqbcHAYr4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

The Candy Man’s day turned sour.

Not good for Kyle Busch. pic.twitter.com/TPGiUpItzp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

A victory at Daytona is the one thing missing from his extensive resume – he’s second all time in laps led without winning, and is now 0-15.

"We'll just keep going down in history of figuring out new ways to lose it." – Kyle Busch pic.twitter.com/OYMgqbHsZP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

The newest leader was Ryan Newman.

There was never a dull moment in the final laps.

Caution with 8 to go. pic.twitter.com/4pA81ceQBJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Seriously, it was action-packed. A big run by Ross Chastain ended with him taking out a few in his wake, including former leader Elliot.

Yikes.

As we entered racing’s version of overtime, we thought we were finally good to go.

But we were duped.

It was all yellow.

After a wild, scary finish, Denny Hamlin – for the second year in a row, and third time since 2016 – came out victorious.

Congratulations to Hamlin.