Denny Hamlin repeats as Daytona 500 champion; Ryan Newman in serious condition after crash
For the third time in five years, Denny Hamlin emerged victorious at the Daytona 500 on Monday.
.@dennyhamlin wins the #DAYTONA500 for the third time in his career!
In what was an otherwise calm race, chaos ensued in the final laps, punctuated by this crash involving Ryan Newman:
Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.
We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more.
Here is an update on Newman’s status from NASCAR:
NASCAR provides an update on Ryan Newman.
We will provide more updates on Newman’s status as they become available.
Sunday at the 2020 Daytona 500 was rained out after just 20 laps, meaning there was a lot of racing left to do on President’s Day.
NO RAIN IN SIGHT. It's MonDay(tona) in Florida! Walk the grid with #HotPass. What do you wanna see??
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who claimed pole position for Sunday’s start, held the lead at the restart, followed by Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.
Take a ride with us into the infield at @DISupdates.
But Jimmie Johnson led the field pre-race with a lap of honor, in what is mostly likely his final Daytona 500.
Respect.
Everyone was showing him love today.
Fans are writing messages of encouragement on @JimmieJohnson's garage window ❤️
Reply with what you would say to Jimmie and we'll write our favorites on his window!
Along with his daughter, who seems ready to follow in her father’s footsteps.
She's trying her best to convince me 😂 but I'm the one strapping in at 4pm on @NASCARONFOX
Right before the race, we got a personal tour of the grid walk, courtesy of NASCAR on FOX:
MonDaytona.
And a one-of-a-kind aerial view of the track, too!
Drone Cam!
Finally, it was time – again. The sun was out, the engines were hot.
As President @realDonaldTrump said yesterday … "Gentleman, start your engines." The Daytona 500 restarts NOW!
Green meant go!
Let's do this.
We weren’t kidding when we said total coverage.
You have our attention, @NASCARONFOX. #DAYTONA500
Why watch from the outside when we could go inside?
Ride along with @CocaColaRacing drivers Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon.
We had our first crash on Lap 59 – William Byron spun on the backstretch.
William Byron slides across the grass and into the wall.
Oh, that was a big one.
A closer look at Byron's busted machine. #HotPass
Thankfully, he was okay, aside from the normal frustration.
A frustrated William Byron talks with @JamieLittleTV.
Tough one to get over but no sense in dwelling. We will be ready for Las Vegas 👊🏼
Back on the track, Chase Elliot won Stage 1.
Chase Elliott wins Stage 1. @CocaColaRacing's Joey Logano is P4.
There was trouble in the back straightaway for Quin Houff and BJ McLeod in the early part of Stage 2.
.@P1_Houff and @bjmcleod78 have a little bit of a problem. #DAYTONA500
But crashes weren’t the only thing that caused damage on the track.
Harvick has some rear bumper damage.
Hamlin said his car was a little loose and he was told the debris on his grille (now gone) could have had an impact on the balance of the car.
And that completed Stage 2.
Denny Hamlin held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Logano to finish in front with 70 laps to go.
.@CocaColaRacing's Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2. Joey Logano is P12.
The final stage did not get off to the best start for Martin Truex Jr.
Martin Truex Jr. runs over a gas can.
Luckily, only the gas suffered damage.
Chase Elliott's damaged gas can is with @JamieLittleTV.
Meanwhile, other drivers put the pedal to the metal early in the final stage, with Kyle Busch taking the lead.
Guess who's out front now? #DAYTONA500
But it wasn’t for long.
.@KyleBusch loses his help, and here comes @keselowski!
The No. 2 is out front at Daytona! pic.twitter.com/EHQzkcIuPT
And there was a penalty.
Stenhouse must do pass-through for passing below yellow line.
The problems didn’t stop there for Stenhouse.
Erik Jones gets into the back of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
As the end neared, a veteran found his opportunity to take over.
The laps are ticking down. @CocaColaRacing's Joey Logano is out front.
With 19 laps to go, Kyle Busch lost power.
A problem for @KyleBusch! He's called to pit road! #DAYTONA500
But shortly after, there was a big BOOM.
THE BIG ONE
Jimmie Johnson, former leader Keselowki, Kurt Busch, Almirola, Wallace and Johnson were all impacted by the crash.
Somehow, Clint Bowyer navigated through unscathed.
Clint Bowyer juuuuuuuuuuuust make it through. Wow.
As did Kevin Harvick.
How did @KevinHarvick miss this? #DAYTONA500
But others were not as lucky.
"The roulette wheel spins and it grabs your number." Yeah … that's Daytona.
The Candy Man’s day turned sour.
Not good for Kyle Busch.
A victory at Daytona is the one thing missing from his extensive resume – he’s second all time in laps led without winning, and is now 0-15.
"We'll just keep going down in history of figuring out new ways to lose it." – Kyle Busch
The newest leader was Ryan Newman.
Can @RyanJNewman get it done?
He leads late! pic.twitter.com/XcyP4AfFyt
There was never a dull moment in the final laps.
Caution with 8 to go.
Seriously, it was action-packed. A big run by Ross Chastain ended with him taking out a few in his wake, including former leader Elliot.
ANOTHER ONE
Yikes.
A closer look.
As we entered racing’s version of overtime, we thought we were finally good to go.
But we were duped.
Green! Yellow!
It was all yellow.
Yardwork.
After a wild, scary finish, Denny Hamlin – for the second year in a row, and third time since 2016 – came out victorious.
Congratulations to Hamlin.