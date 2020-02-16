The Daytona 500 Watch Party!

The only thing that could make the 62nd annual running of the Great American Race better is watching along live with some of the biggest names in racing!

And, race fans, you’re in luck! Live from the 2020 Daytona 500, FOX Sports hosted its Daytona 500 Watch Party with Greg Biffle, Noah Gragson (fresh off his Saturday Xfinity win), Justin Allgaier, and more!

Sure, things took a bit of a turn thanks to the weather, but we got quite a bit of insight from the drivers before the race was postponed.

For instance, are you curious how Gragson celebrated after his Xfinity race on Saturday? We’ll let him explain!

"It was a fun night… We'll leave it at that!" 😂@JRMotorsports driver @NoahGragson reacts to his first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona. pic.twitter.com/vQPuw3K0oQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

On the other hand, Suarez tasted bitter defeat in trying to qualify for the Daytona 500, but he’s keeping his eyes on the prize:

"It's a pretty bad feeling… I don't wish that to anyone."@Daniel_SuarezG on narrowly missing the Daytona 500 pic.twitter.com/YixZlT2MbB — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 16, 2020

Seriously, don’t be shy! You’ll be in good company. We promise:

@NASCARONFOX When is the strategy for the race mapped out? How much does it change during the race? #AskTheDrivers — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 16, 2020