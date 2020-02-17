Follow the 2020 Daytona 500 LIVE as we get ready for Monday racing!

What, did you think a little rain was going to scare us away?

Sunday at the 2020 Daytona 500 was rained out after just 20 laps, which means we’ve got a lot of racing left to do on this beautiful Presidents Day Monday!

Coverage of the 62nd annual running of the Great American Race begins at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, with the drivers set to start their engines and get back on the track shortly thereafter:

And we should get a little night racing, too.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who claimed pole position for Sunday’s start, is still in the lead for the restart, followed by Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

Keep checking back throughout the day as we bring you all of the highlights, insights, and, yes, all of the carnage live from Daytona International Speedway!