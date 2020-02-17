Follow the 2020 Daytona 500 LIVE as we get ready for Monday racing!

What, did you think a little rain was going to scare us away?

Sunday at the 2020 Daytona 500 was rained out after just 20 laps, which means we’ve got a lot of racing left to do on this beautiful Presidents Day Monday!

NO RAIN IN SIGHT. It's MonDay(tona) in Florida! Walk the grid with #HotPass. What do you wanna see?? https://t.co/J7ct5UHocf Article continues below ... — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

Coverage of the 62nd annual running of the Great American Race begins at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, with the drivers set to start their engines and get back on the track shortly thereafter:

The FOX Sports coverage starts at 4pm on FOX. Expect engines to be fired at about 4:02 and the race resumes under caution. Pits will open since they didn't open pits prior to red flag. Expect to be green by 4:12. https://t.co/gO3iHUmwj0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2020

And we should get a little night racing, too.

Would expect about 50 laps under the lights. Sundown is 6:15pm ET. https://t.co/EPDTld5uQv — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2020

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who claimed pole position for Sunday’s start, is still in the lead for the restart, followed by Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

Take a ride with us into the infield at @DISupdates. pic.twitter.com/IE40GKCibH — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 17, 2020

