Busch dominates again to win Xfinity Series race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) Kyle Busch romped again, overcoming a penalty that dropped him to the rear of the field to win the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at Pocono Raceway for his 189th career NASCAR victory.

Busch scaled back his schedule in the second-tier series and won for the first time in four races this season. He won for the 92nd time in Xfinity to add to his series record.

Busch also has 47 Cup wins and 50 in the Truck Series to become perhaps the most dominant driver across all three national NASCAR series in history. Busch dominated early and won the first stage until he was busted on the 27th lap for speeding on pit road.

He had the No. 18 Toyota up to sixth by the end of the second stage and controlled the race in the final stage, easily holding off runner-up Chase Elliott.

Daniel Hemric was third, followed by Austin Cindric and Cole Custer.

