NFL running back Alvin Kamara attends NASCAR race after Confederate flag ban

In the last week, NASCAR made some big changes, and on the way attracted some new, big-name fans to the track.

On Wednesday, NASCAR officially announced it would ban the Confederate flag from races, thanks in large part to the leadership of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, who called for a change following the wake of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Wallace, who is the only black driver in the Cup Series, has been outspoken on racial injustice, as he donned a shirt featuring “I Can’t Breathe” prior to the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, went on CNN calling for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, and then unveiled a Black Lives Matter paint scheme for last Wednesday’s race at Martinsville.

In less than 48 hours after Wallace’s call to action, NASCAR followed through, issuing a statement that the flag would no longer be allowed on the track.

Wallace and NASCAR’s actions garnered a lot of attention – including the eyes of NBA superstar LeBron James, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, Bernice King, the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the National Association for Advancement of Colored People.

Wallace quickly responded to Kamara, letting him know when to tune in:

And the star running back checked out the action at Martinsville.

He quickly got into it:

And now the three-time Pro Bowler is ready to test his speed on the track:

While he might not be able to get behind a wheel for NASCAR, Richard Petty Motorsports did the next best thing. After live tweeting the race on Wednesday, Wallace’s team sent Kamara some gear and extended an invitation to the Vodka Dixie 400 at Miami’s Homestead Motor Speedway.

Kamara, who didn’t have to travel far to reach Homestead-Miami Speedway as he spends his offseason training in the Miami area, was quick to accept. And on Sunday, he documented all of his excitement — all while rocking his new No. 43 Bubba Wallace gear.

The NASCAR newbie came to learn today, and quickly realized that this sport is serious business. But, with the help of some NASCAR friends, he’s starting to understand the art of racing on the track.

And fans were quick to try to help teach Kamara about his new favorite sport:

Everything is coming fast and furious for the football star, but we know by the end of the day he’ll be able to follow the action no problem.

And he was in luck on Sunday, as he got a double-dip at the track, starting with an Xfinity race in the morning ahead of the Cup Series race in the afternoon!

And through it all, he’s having a great time.

