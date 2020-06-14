In the last week, NASCAR made some big changes, and on the way attracted some new, big-name fans to the track.

On Wednesday, NASCAR officially announced it would ban the Confederate flag from races, thanks in large part to the leadership of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, who called for a change following the wake of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Steve O'Donnell talks about NASCAR's decision to prohibit the Confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/M1yA8Hvdjt Article continues below ... — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 11, 2020

Wallace, who is the only black driver in the Cup Series, has been outspoken on racial injustice, as he donned a shirt featuring “I Can’t Breathe” prior to the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, went on CNN calling for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, and then unveiled a Black Lives Matter paint scheme for last Wednesday’s race at Martinsville.

Another look at the Bubba Wallace paint scheme for Martinsville: #nascar ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/38dIi3aA3H — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 9, 2020

In less than 48 hours after Wallace’s call to action, NASCAR followed through, issuing a statement that the flag would no longer be allowed on the track.

Wallace and NASCAR’s actions garnered a lot of attention – including the eyes of NBA superstar LeBron James, New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, Bernice King, the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as the National Association for Advancement of Colored People.

In this moment it’s good to see entities like @nascar taking the necessary steps to remove symbols of hate, racism, and discrimination from their events. — NAACP (@NAACP) June 10, 2020

when the next race?? 🍿 https://t.co/IOXRtTez1z — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 10, 2020

Wallace quickly responded to Kamara, letting him know when to tune in:

And the star running back checked out the action at Martinsville.

He quickly got into it:

ok it’s stage 2. lap 16 of 500. lemme lock back in. bye — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 11, 2020

And now the three-time Pro Bowler is ready to test his speed on the track:

ayeee @NASCAR.. can y’all send me a car to @NOLAMotorsports so i can see wassup? i wanna drive 🥺 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 11, 2020

While he might not be able to get behind a wheel for NASCAR, Richard Petty Motorsports did the next best thing. After live tweeting the race on Wednesday, Wallace’s team sent Kamara some gear and extended an invitation to the Vodka Dixie 400 at Miami’s Homestead Motor Speedway.

Kamara, who didn’t have to travel far to reach Homestead-Miami Speedway as he spends his offseason training in the Miami area, was quick to accept. And on Sunday, he documented all of his excitement — all while rocking his new No. 43 Bubba Wallace gear.

The NASCAR newbie came to learn today, and quickly realized that this sport is serious business. But, with the help of some NASCAR friends, he’s starting to understand the art of racing on the track.

just a thought….. @HomesteadMiami is 1.5 miles long. I’ve rune 1.5 miles, but when i look at the track it looks like something i’d never wanna do ever in my life 😅 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

saw that!! High and tight. gotta hold on to that! https://t.co/5fHN65zhFx — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

ok so i’m tryna figure out the science behind the pit stop.. confusion 😂 but i’m gettin it @NASCAR — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

And fans were quick to try to help teach Kamara about his new favorite sport:

Think of it like this….just like when your line opens up a hole you hit it fast and get going….same thing w/a pit stop. The line (pit crew) change tires, make adjustments fast & driver hits the hole (leaves pit box) fast. All about speed and quickness….just like your game — Gary (@Kid67y) June 14, 2020

On top of that, teams can choose to change either all four tires, or just two (left side or right side). If a team changes all four, they must change tires on the right side first. The fueler can only fuel the car for safety reasons.#NASCAR | #ContenderBoats250 — Seth Eggert (@MotorsportRev) June 14, 2020

Everything is coming fast and furious for the football star, but we know by the end of the day he’ll be able to follow the action no problem.

And he was in luck on Sunday, as he got a double-dip at the track, starting with an Xfinity race in the morning ahead of the Cup Series race in the afternoon!

ok.. i been sittin inside. I stepped outside for 2 second and🥴😳😳😳😳 @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/o8s4OC0kGB — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

And through it all, he’s having a great time.

