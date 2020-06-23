NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ reaction to FBI conclusion of Bubba Wallace Talladega investigation
Video Details
- Darrell Wallace Jr.
- Darrell Wallace Jr.
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Race Hub
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Race Hub
-
Tuesday, the FBI concluded its investigation into a possible hate crime being committed against Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR President Steve Phelps provides his thoughts on the outcome and speaks on how this ordeal has brought the NASCAR family closer than ever.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.